Allison Cox is a self-described “hometown girl.” The busy wife and mother of three was born and raised in Lebanon and is an alumna of Lebanon High School.
She married her high school sweetheart, Andy Cox. The couple will celebrate their 17th anniversary this October.
“I met Andy on the Lebanon Square and our first date was the Wilson County Fair,” Cox recalled. “My husband shares my Blue Devil pride … I am so blessed that he is a wonderful husband, father and provider.”
Allison is a full-time stay-at-home mother. Their family includes daughter, Maddie Jo, 13; Maverick, 8; and Townes, 3.
“Our children are by far our greatest adventure and accomplishment,” she said.
Previously, Cox worked as a dental assistant and photographer. Photography still remains one of her passions.
“I love catching life through my lens and being able to hold onto those special moments,” she explained.
Her other hobbies include watching her children in their extracurricular activities.
“Watching them succeed through teamwork and overcoming personal goals brings me so much joy. This season of life keeps me very busy but I’m loving every second,” she added.
Faith is also important to Cox. The family worships at Immanuel Baptist, where it has been a member for over a decade.
“Creating a foundation of faith for my kids has always been important and we are blessed to have such wonderful church family and friends,” she said.
The women she admires most are her mother and grandmother.
“I admire my mother’s work ethic. She lost her parents at a very young age and was forced to grow up quickly, taking care of herself. She never let this deter her from reaching her goals,” she said.
She also named her grandmother, Nelda Sellars.
“She was married to my grandfather for over 50 years, raised seven kids and always remained strong in her faith and making time to serve others,” Cox said. “She made a difference in so many lives and that is what I hope to accomplish in my life.”