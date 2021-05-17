Amber Fraley relocated to Tennessee from Northern Kentucky in 2019. As a national board-certified health and wellness coach, Fraley, who also holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology was looking for a new place to plant roots and help others on their journey.
Sports Village Fitness in Lebanon, owned by Peggy Keel, was the perfect fit.
“I knew I belonged there in my first conversation with her,” Fraley said. “Her love for people and mission to be a positive force in their life was so obvious. I felt that our passion and purpose aligned and I was meant to be there as part of their team.”
Fraley provides health coaching and teaches Pilates, Silver Fit and PiYo at Sports Village. She finished her Pilates certification in 2020 and called it the “most challenging” of the several fitness certifications she holds.
“I love how Pilates promotes a strong, healthy body that will age gracefully focusing on a strong core and healthy back. Pilates also appealed to me because it is an exercise option that is for everybody. It can challenge a seasoned athlete, cater to the needs of someone healing from an injury and everyone in between,” she said. “Not to mention, it has limitless options to keep things fresh and fun with different apparatus’ such as my favorite, the Pilates Reformer, and the use of lots of props to keep things challenging and interesting.”
She is also certified in Shine Dance Fitness.
Fraley said that she has taught group fitness since 2014 after a personal health transformation and losing 70 pounds.
“It is truly a gift to be a part of someone’s health journey. I love helping people overcome hurdles they have struggled with, seeing them become happier and more confident in their lives. I believe that everyone has the capacity for positive life change,” Fraley said. “Change can be challenging; however, it can also be invigorating as you discover new motivation, uncover strengths you didn’t know you had and conquer goals you never thought you could.”
Fraley and her husband, Terry, have been married since 2009 and have two daughters — Novalie, 11, and Aydalyn, 9. They also have two fur babies — dogs Emma and Ellie.
She enjoys riding her bike, paddle boarding, kayaking, boating, time with family and friends and exploring new areas and new foods.
In Kentucky, she volunteered as an executive board member for the Montgomery County Leadership program for 10 years.
“I enjoyed getting to know many up-and-coming leaders in the area and being a part of helping them plug their talents into our community. I hope to be a part of a community leadership program again in Tennessee someday,” she added.
Fraley named her mentor, Dr. Dayna Seelig, and boss, Peggy Keel, as two women she admires. “Both of these women dream big, have both accomplished incredible things and most importantly pour into others around them. I have been blessed that they have both given me guidance, encouragement and opportunity to help me grow,” she said. “I hope to continue to pay that forward to others.”
