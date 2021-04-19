Angel Dillard has served as a Client Care Coordinator on the HomeInstead Senior Care team in Wilson County for the last seven months.
She’s worked in a similar field for 18 years, but counts this role -- meeting families and offering superior services -- especially rewarding.
Dillard is a graduate of Lebanon High School. She and her husband, Doug, have three children: Sarah Dillard Collins, 26; Britt Dillard, 21; and Lilli Dillard, 16. They also pastor at Lighthouse Church in Gordonsville, which Dillard said is a non-denominational church.
She enjoys helping others, singing and cooking.
The woman she admires most is her grandmother, Sarah Hamilton. Dillard shared that although Hamilton has passed away, her legacy lives on.
“She married John Hamilton and had 10 children -- my mother is the youngest,” Dillard said. “My grandmother always farmed, sewed and taught her children what is important in life. She was the hardest working woman I’ve ever known.”
Dillard continued by adding that Hamilton was a devout Christian who shared her values with others without being pushy.
“I was 16 when she left this earth, but she made a lifelong impression on me and I’m so very thankful for her amazing influence. I named my oldest daughter after her and she displays a lot of my grandmother’s qualities. That makes me proud.”