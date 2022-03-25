Social worker Ashley Jordan serves as the Graduate on Time Facilitator at Lebanon High School, a position she’s held since 2015.
“I work with students who have failed at least one graduation required course and are at risk of not graduating from high school. I help them get back on track so that they can graduate high school with their cohorts,” she said.
Jordan is a 1998 graduate of LHS. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
“I lived in Knoxville for 12 years beginning my career in clinical social work, working at Helen Ross McNabb Center — a community mental health center — as a child and adolescent counselor and then at Harmony Family Center providing post-adoptive services to families who had adopted children out of state’s custody,” she said.
Still, Wilson County was close to Jordan’s heart. It is where her parents Randall and Peggy Clemons; and older brother, Michael Clemons, reside. She said was excited for the opportunity to come home in 2010 after landing her “dream job” of being a social worker in Wilson County Schools.
“My work with seniors is probably the most gratifying when they recover their high school credit and realize that they are going to earn their high school diploma. Several of my students are the first in their families to graduate so it is a major celebration. I am always amazed by their ability to overcome adversities and childhood traumas they have fallen victim to,” Jordan said.
Jordan is a mom to Kolby, 12; and they have a furry family member, a dog, Moxley.
She enjoys traveling, spending time with her son and family, being outdoors and interior decorating. She is a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Although there are many women who influenced her life, Jordan named her mother, Peggy Clemons, at the top of the list.
“She is one of the most generous and thoughtful people I know. Growing up with many siblings, she didn’t have any of the opportunities she has been able to provide for us,” she said. “Her faith in God and leading by example have played a major part in my life. As a single mom, she and my dad are such a big help to me. I am so thankful to them for that and the relationship they have with Kolby.”
She also listed her cousin, Melonie Tungate. “She has always been one of my biggest cheerleaders. She has a fun, loving spirit that fills a room. She has a heart of gold, is selfless, and is hilarious. To know her is to love her.”
