Barbara Bell has been a Realtor with Crye-Leike’s Mt. Juliet office since June 2017.
The career choice was an easy one for Bell, who said that she wanted to help others find the home of their dreams. She said that the most rewarding part of her job is a closing day.
“Seeing the excitement in client’s faces, especially first-time home buyers,” Bell said. “I have met so many great people in this career — both clients and colleagues — who I now call friends.”
In August, Bell was named Director of Career Development for Middle Tennessee by Crye-Leike Real Estate Services. She is now responsible for coordinating and overseeing Crye-Leike College, a regional program that offers over 20 monthly classes for new agents to begin their career.
She is a partner with Homes for Heroes, as well, and donates a portion of her commission to hero clients (active or retired police officers, firefighters, teachers, medical professionals or members of the military).
Bell, originally from Syracuse, N.Y., moved to Nashville in 1992; however, with her office in Wilson County and her son being active in community theatre here, she said it made sense to make Wilson County her home.
She and her husband of 17 years, Doug, have two children: Reid, 25, and Braden, 15. They also have three rescue pups, Jax, Maggie and Lucy.
Bell loves to travel to Disney properties. “When we’re not traveling, we go on backroad Jeep rides to small towns around the Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky area,” she said.
She is a member of the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and Old Hickory Chamber of Commerce.
The woman she admires most is her mom.
“I lost my mom last July. Over the past year I’ve spent so much time reflecting on the challenges she had growing up as the second oldest of seven children in poverty. Her father died when she was a teenager, so she had to quit school to go to work to help her mom support the younger five siblings,” Bell said. “She had so much to overcome — and she did.
“After she married my dad, she got her GED and cosmetology license. She was a strong Irish woman who raised five children. After losing my dad 15 years ago — who was the love of her life — she stayed positive and showed all of us kids how to be a pillar of strength.”