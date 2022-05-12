Bethany House said that she and her husband, Ryan, were made for each other.
“We are equally yoked in every way and chase after God together, causing both of us to reap heavenly benefits,” she said.
The couple owns Cumberland Chiropractic and Sports Medicine. House explained that she used to work as an electrical and optical engineer; however, after having her last child and going through Biblical counseling at Rock House Center, she changed paths.
“God called me away from that position and changed my heart and motivations forever,” House said.
House is able to homeschool her younger children. The couple has a 23-year-old son, Tyler, who is married to Patricia; 6-year-old Layla House; and 4-year-old Hudson House. She also has two grandchildren — Raelee and Luna.
House enjoys cooking, gardening, hiking and being outside. She said that the family is always outside doing something. They attend church at Love’s Way Church. House is passionate about her relationship with God.
House admires her mother, Sharon Ligon; and her grandmothers, Rose Sharpe and Christine Ligon.
“I am beyond blessed to still have my grandmothers and mom. They all have shown me how to be a great Christian, mother, wife, friend, and caretaker. They all took great care of their families well, and I know their prayers are why I am living a life of freedom, peace, joy, and abundance in Christ right now,” she said. “I also now have two amazing mothers-in-law, Debbie Jessen and Sheryl House, that do the exact same thing. I am overly blessed and do not take for granted the amount of love I have around me through these amazing women in my life daily.”