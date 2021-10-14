Callie Heatherly is wearing many hats these days — operating her company Callie Elyse Events, working for A-Z Office Resource in sales or for West Business Interiors designing commercial spaces, but she also volunteers with an organization that is near to her heart, CASA.
Heatherly has been an advocate with Wilson County Court Appointed Special Advocates for over a year but said that her journey to help children started when she was a teen.
“I was called into the mission field, and I knew then that my work would be in ‘my backyard,’ if you will. My role with CASA is being an advocate and voice for the littles who are in situations they didn’t create themselves, while also partnering with the team around them and seeing how we can make something not-so-great better than they dreamed of,” Heatherly said.
The Mt. Juliet native stays busy with her company because it is in the middle of wedding season. When time permits, she loves to get outside on the lake.
“I enjoy going to the shooting range for some target practice. I grew up playing softball, so any chance I get to swing a bat is always a good time,” she said. “My favorite hobby would be traveling and escaping for a bit.”
She also enjoys time with her rescued fur baby of 14 years, Kami.
Heatherly admitted that it was difficult to narrow down a list of women who have inspired her; however, started with her mom, Jackie Heatherly.
“She is a pillar in the community. If you know her, you love her. I have watched my mom branch out on her own and build a successful business while running a household, making it to every one of my games growing up and never missing a beat. She is hands down one of my biggest fans, and likewise, I am hers,” she said. “She is one of a kind and I am blessed the Lord gave me her as a mom.”
Heatherly credited her “tribe” of girlfriends who “fill in the gaps when life hits hard or laugh and celebrate with you when something big happens.”
They are Tabitha McDonald, Daleigh Clymer, Alex Dorsey, Leslie Heatherly, Hope Beatty, Aja Price, Elisabeth Smith, Chelsea Ford, Casey Suddarth and Kinsey Gregory.