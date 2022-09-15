Carlie Morrison is a family nurse practitioner and owner of Restoration Wellness and Medspa in Lebanon.
The practice offers family primary care and urgent care in addition to IV hydration therapy, medical weight loss, hormone replacement, Emsculpt NEO body sculpting and aesthetics.
“I love providing personal, affordable and convenient healthcare through Restoration,” she said. “I love the community and relationships I have through my job.”
Morrison, a graduate of Friendship Christian School, has been married for almost three years. She and her husband, Jamey, met in Chattanooga working in healthcare. Their family includes kids: Avery, 17; Bowen, 11; Nash, 8; and Collyn, 19 months.
Morrison enjoys working out and being outside. They worship at The Belonging Co. in Nashville.
The woman she said she admires most is her mother.
“She has taught me independence, the importance of self-esteem, education and drive and exemplified it through her own life,” Morrison explained. “She’s shown the value of hard work and how to push through when life gets tough.”
Another special lady Morrison admires is her mother-in-law, who she called a “prayer warrior” and a woman who is “full of Jesus.”
