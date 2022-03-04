At the end of this school year, Carol Ferrell will retire from education.
Ferrell, who currently teaches SEEK gift education at Watertown Elementary, Watertown Middle and Southside schools, started her career 32 years ago.
She discovered her life’s passion early. She recalled being a student in Olivia Seay’s kindergarten class at Watertown Elementary.
“I knew I just had to be a teacher and spent most days teaching my dolls,” Ferrell explained.
She obtained her undergraduate degree from Middle Tennessee State University and her masters and Education Specialist degrees from Tennessee Tech.
Ferrell started teaching special education at Mt. Juliet Elementary and then moved to fifth grade for eight years.
“I taught SEEK — gifted education for two years and then moved to fifth grade at Stoner Creek. After that I moved to Carroll-Oakland as the assistant principal and in 2008 I became the principal until 2017,” she said. She’s taught SEEK for the past five years.
“I just love every day when students get ‘it’ and I see the light bulb pop on, but it is especially rewarding to be out in town and a young adult walk up and ask if I remember them from years back. I love it when they start telling stories to their kids about being in my classroom,” she added.
Ferrell and her husband, Ronnie, have been married since 1989. She is an avid reader and recently began taking classes for baking and decorating cookies.
She attends Crossroads Church in Lebanon, where she serves on the Guest Services team and leads a woman’s community. She also volunteers with Compassionate Hands.
The woman she admires most is her mother, Nell McKinney.
“(She is) my biggest cheerleader. She always encourages me to follow every dream,” she said, before adding other ladies who have impacted her life. “I also have been so blessed over my teaching career to be mentored for some amazing teachers like Paulette Dorris, Mary Ann Sparks, Phyllis Robinson, and Felicia Duncan.”