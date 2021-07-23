Cecilia Lockhart is a teacher and band director at Walter J. Baird Middle School in Lebanon.
She said the best part of her job is being a positive influence to the younger generation and seeing her students grow while making connections in many avenues.
Lockhart was born in Killeen, Texas, and raised in Augusta, Ga. She moved to Tennessee for graduate school. Lockhart attended Tennessee State University and South Carolina State University.
“We moved our family to Wilson County where we built our first home,” she said.
Lockhart has been married to Myyah for 11 years. They have three children: Elijah, 10; Jeremiah, 8; and Grace, 3.
“I love spending time with my family,” she said when asked about her favorite hobbies, which also include shopping and helping others.
Lockhart is a member of Judah Temple of Praise Ministries.
She named her mother, the late Pastor Susan James, as the woman she admires most.
“She was an awesome woman of God who cared for everyone and gave her all. If it was in a restaurant, church, store or even a hospital — she was encouraging all,” Lockhart shared. “ ‘Mother James’ was the name she was given due to the motherly love she gave to all. Her wisdom, positivity, compassion and strength led so many people to greatness and destiny. Faith would lead and guide her in her journey.”