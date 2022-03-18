Nurse Practitioner Christine Kowal has been named Clinical Director of Fast Pace Health in Watertown. Kowal, who has been a nurse practitioner for a decade, joined the Fast Pace Team in 2021.
“The best part of my job is taking the time to listen and understand why patients need to see me,” she said. “I find it important that my patients know their medications and what they are supposed to do. I also encourage and talk to patients on how to find ways to improve their health at home.”
Kowal grew up in Michigan. She attended Madonna University in Livonia, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She obtained her Master of Science in Nursing at Tennessee State University.
In 1997, Kowal and her now-husband, Thomas, moved to Tennessee. Thomas is a general physician at Lebanon General Practice. They have been married for 23 years and have two children: Christian, 20; and Faith, 19.
Kowal said that Christian is studying business at Cumberland University and Faith is studying health sciences at Volunteer State Community College. They also have pets: Minnie, Lacey and Kitty.
Kowal enjoys traveling, listening to music, bingeing on Netflix and being with her family. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and American Nurse Credentialing Center.
The woman she admires most is her mother.
“She was a spitfire when I was growing up — always working and always climbing up the ranks. She and my father are retired nurses,” Kowal shared. “She was a great cook and loved to laugh. Everyone around her always enjoys her company and I always loved to see her smile. She is almost 80 and in poor health. I try to make moments with her count — then and now.”