Christy Sapp is an Algebra teacher at Gladeville Middle School. Sapp, who grew up in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon, said the best part of her job is teaching students to develop a lifelong love of math.
“I love to watch their eyes light up when they understand a really tough skill or when they make connections to difficult concepts,” Sapp said. “My students are my ‘why.’ They are the reason I go to work every day and they are the reason I have the best job anyone could ask for.”
Sapp graduated from Lebanon High School and Middle Tennessee State University. In May, she will graduate again — with a master’s degree in educational leadership.
She is married to Tim Sapp. The two met at Buffalo Wild Wings while watching a University of Tennessee football game. She was with her friend, Alicia, and noticed he was alone.
“Alicia and I decided to make an introduction. Fast forward, we exchanged phone numbers and began texting,” she said. “I knew it was love when he used semicolons in his text messages!”
Their family includes children Sam, 26; Hanna, 20; Riley, 18; and Dean, 11. She also has a 10-month-old grandson named Joey. They have one Goldendoodle, Daisy.
She enjoys hanging out with family — “especially Joey” — and shopping, decorating, reading, and learning new math skills.
The woman she admires most is Jennifer Bamford.
“I admire Jennifer because of the love and passion she shows for making sure her students have lifelong literacy skills while fostering a love of learning in each one. Ms. Bamford is a role model for all who have the honor of interacting with her while always maintaining a positive attitude and she is definitely a source of inspiration to her colleagues and student,” Sapp shared. “ She is an outstanding mother, teacher, and friend and I have an extraordinary amount of admiration and respect for all she does every day, not only for her friends and family, but for every person she comes in contact with.”