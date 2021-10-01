Colette Stoffel and her husband, Michael, are the owners of Visionary Design Group.
With a tagline “Doggone Good Design Since 1999” they diversified over the years from graphic and web design to printing and promotional products, she said.
The couple met in Boulder, Colo., in 1993 when Stoffel was working for her family’s business. “He rented a room from me in Boulder and started working for our family business soon thereafter,” she said. They married on Oct. 31, 1997, and after visiting her native Tennessee a few times, decided to relocate. They launched their own company in 1999.
“He and I are the rare couple that have lived together and worked together since we met and still get along great,” she said. “He is my best friend, business partner and an amazing father to our son. I’m a lucky woman.”
Their team includes designer Curtis Davidson, a graduate of Wilson Central high School. Stoffel said he obtained his degree from MTSU while working with them and chose to stay with Visionary Design Group after graduation.
Stoffel said the most rewarding part of the job is helping people bring their ideas to life.
“We are a creative conduit to help them get what’s in their heads out and on ‘paper’ or web,” she said.
The couple has one son, Alex, 13, who attends Watertown Middle School. They also have many dogs. Their 16 rescued animals are Kiddo, Newt, Rosco, Sunshine, Bingo, Charlie, Suzie, Eddie, Dobby, Weezy, BeBe, Turdle, Berto, Widdle, Spooter and Cheeto.
Stoffel is a part of the Lebanon Noon Rotary, on the board for New Leash on Life and part of a Christian Referral Group, Mt. Juliet Referral Group. They are members of the Watertown, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet chambers of commerce.
She enjoys watching movies with her family, swimming and hiking.
Stoffel credited her self-motivation and faith with her success.
“I was up for a Rotary scholarship as a senior in 1984 and they asked who was the person that helped me get to where I was. That person was me. My parents were struggling financially and didn’t really have a lot of extra time. When I graduated from high school my parents and siblings were moving back to Colorado from Memphis and I was due to start Memphis State, so at age 17 I found a room to rent in an older lady’s house in Germantown for $150 a month and started Memphis State University,” she said. “So, other than my faith, I think I look inward for motivation and inspiration. I have an amazing relationship with my husband, and I think he helps keep me grounded. I’m a bit of a dreamer.”