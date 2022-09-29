Brewington

Connie Brewington of Watertown has spent 20 years in mortgage operations and sales. Today, she works as a loan officer at First Community Mortgage, where she is able to help customers obtain a mortgage to purchase or refinance to take advantage of the equity in their home.

“The most rewarding part of my job is my interaction with customers. Whether this is your first time purchasing a home or you are on your 10th, I want to make the process as easy for you as possible,” she shared. “All my customers become lifelong friends and it is so rewarding to be a small part of their journey.”

