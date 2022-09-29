Connie Brewington of Watertown has spent 20 years in mortgage operations and sales. Today, she works as a loan officer at First Community Mortgage, where she is able to help customers obtain a mortgage to purchase or refinance to take advantage of the equity in their home.
“The most rewarding part of my job is my interaction with customers. Whether this is your first time purchasing a home or you are on your 10th, I want to make the process as easy for you as possible,” she shared. “All my customers become lifelong friends and it is so rewarding to be a small part of their journey.”
She and her husband have three children: Austin, 20; Ayden, 9, and Addison, 7. The couple met when she was 16.
“He was visiting my sister at her job and he saw me in the parking lot and asked someone for my number,” Brewington recalled. “We were married two years later.”
Now, they have been married for two decades. They attend church at Round Lick Baptist in Watertown.
Brewington can typically be found cheering one of her children on at their activities.
“I love all things sports,” said the former basketball and softball player. She said her children have been involved with basketball, football, baseball, softball and gymnastics.
Brewington named three women who have influenced her life, starting with her grandmother. “She has endured a horrific car accident that has left her bound to a wheelchair with only one leg. This has never stopped her. She pulls herself out of her wheelchair with one good arm and (gets through) to her garden. Her flower beds will rival Martha Stewart,” she said. “It would be so easy to say, ‘I can’t’ but that word doesn’t exist in her world.”
Next, Brewington named her mother. “She never misses a sporting event or a chance to be there for her family,” she said. “I can only hope to be half the mother to my children that she has been to us.”
Finally, Brewington named her mother-in-law for being “strong and compassionate.” Brewington added, “She shows me every day what I want to be for my son’s future wife one day.”