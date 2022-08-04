Courtney Grimes was born and raised in Nashville; however, she fell in love with Wilson County’s “sense of community” in 2018.
Grimes works as a senior underwriting assistant at Sompo International in Mt. Juliet.
“After moving to Mt. Juliet, I made a career change after 12 years with one company,” she said. “Changing industries felt like starting over, but luckily, I joined a team that is evolving and growing and I’m enjoying the process. Also, the group of people I work with, really make it not feel like work.”
She and her husband, Shawn, will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary this October.
“Shawn and I went to the same high school (where) he was a senior my freshman year. We knew of one another but were just acquaintances,” she explained. “Fast forward 10 years, we reconnected on social media … I had just purchased my first home and had several projects underway, and he offered to help me get some of those things done. He showed up ready to paint and we’ve been together ever since.”
They have two children: Kenner, 8, and Charleigh, 4.
Grimes loves playing softball — a sport she’s enjoyed for almost 25 years.
“I also enjoy playing flag football — any sport that gets me outside and moving, I’m up for. When I’m not outside I like to do projects around my house – updating furniture or remodeling the house to put my stamp on it, I like to expand my skills,” Grimes said. “ I also enjoy traveling. Two places I’ve been, but I hope to go back with my family are Hawaii and the Grand Cayman Islands – beautiful destinations.”
Grimes named her mother, grandmother, and philanthropist Dolly Parton as ladies she looks up to.
“(Dolly Parton) emits positivity, kindness, strength, leadership, all the while staying true to who she is,” she explained. “On a more personal note, my mom and grandmother are two women I will always admire. The tenacity and strength they showed on so many occasions, while also being the safe place to go, is not a common combination. I will forever be grateful for the many life lessons I learned from their guidance and love.”
