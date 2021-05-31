Crystal Hawkins is a nurse practitioner with Vanderbilt Weight Loss in Lebanon.
“Our surgeon is Dr. Christopher Menzel,” she said. “We perform bariatric surgery and do medical weight loss. I see an array of patients, some going through our medical program, some going through our surgical program and I see all the post op patients for long term care.”
Hawkins said the best part of her job is building relationships with patients and helping them reach their goals.
“It is very rewarding when they come in excited about their progress and especially when they can come off medications because they are living a healthier lifestyle,” she added. “I enjoy the dynamic in our office. Our nurse, Cole Lasater, is actually my brother.”
Hawkins and her husband, Matthew, have been married since 2006. They lived in Washington for eight years and decided to move back to Tennessee to be surrounded by family.
They have one daughter, Maggie Jo, who will turn 5 in June. She is a student at Cedars Prep Academy and loves gymnastics.
Hawkins enjoys being outdoors or shopping on the Lebanon Square. She also loves to cook and reinvent recipes.
Hawkins said she is blessed to have several strong, diverse women in her life who are always there for her.
“They range from family members to coworkers to women in my church family,” she said.