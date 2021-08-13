Denise Davis turned her passion into a rewarding career as she has been a wellness coach for the past 35 years.
“I absolutely love what I do,” she said. “I am so grateful that I can make a living doing what God has called me to do.”
Davis said she enjoys getting updates from clients.
“I am truly blessed to have such a rewarding job where I see peoples’ lives change and feel like I am making a difference in their well-being.”
Davis, a native of Tulsa, Okla., moved to Tennessee in 1999. Her church, Joy Church International, brought her to Wilson County.
In October she will celebrate her 12th anniversary with her husband, Tim.
Most of her time away from work revolves around her family.
“We are a blended family,” she said, noting there are six adult children between them and many grandchildren.
Davis said there are many women she admires and respects; however, one in particular stands out as her mentor — Merida Brooks.
“She taught me how to put God first and have a real relationship with Him. She taught me how to honor my husband, no matter what. She also taught me how to discipline my children with consistency and also with love and kindness. We are still the best of friends — more like sisters. I thank God for her and the influence she had on my life,” Davis said. “It makes me so happy when I am able to teach others the principles that she taught me. I love people. I love helping them become the person God created them to be, because I know they’re worth it and God knows they are worth it.”
To nominate someone for the Woman of Wilson feature, send information to sabrinalgarrett@gmail.com.