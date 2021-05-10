Two-time Wilson County Teacher of the Year Diane Bennett now serves as Teacher Development and Curriculum Specialist at Smith County Schools.
In that role, the former Mt. Juliet High School educator is responsible for collecting data on teacher practices, encouraging professional growth, helping teachers create material that aligns with the curriculum and assisting in the development of School Improvement Plans and processes for educational effectiveness.
Bennett, of Mt. Juliet, was born in Lebanon at McFarland Hospital. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education with an emphasis on vocational education from Middle Tennessee State University. Teaching was her dream since childhood. Bennett recalled playing school as a child — and then being inspired by her own teachers.
“I wanted to teach as I left college in 1974; however, it was hard to get a job because business positions were not available. I began work as an executive secretary and worked for a computer company and hospital administrator three years before accepting a job as a business education teacher at Mt. Juliet High School on the day Elvis Presley died,” she shared.
“My job prior to accepting that job was as an executive secretary to Phil Bredesen, before he became governor. In fact, when I left him to teach, he said, “Go with my blessing!” Twenty-five years later, I was working in professional development for teachers when he ran for governor and I met him on the campaign trail to reconnect.”
Bennett served in the classroom for 24 years teaching general business and typewriting. When technology advanced, she taught web page design using code and software.
“When computers began to be the norm in school, I taught classes called Microsoft Computer Information Systems. In 2001, I wrote a federal grant where I left the classroom and provided technology training for teachers in their content area built around mastering standards,” she explained. “I retired in 2007 and have been a consultant since then, 14 years and counting.”
Bennett is the widow of Phil Bennett. She has one son, Zack Bennett, 39. Phil was a radio announcer for WCOR in the 1970s.
She loves to travel. “I have completed a good size bucket list; however, I continue to love to explore the country and Europe. I have been known to go and stay somewhere for weeks to ‘live like a local’ in their city. I also enjoy piddling with flowers, reading, and working on decorating my house,” Bennett said. She is a member of Joy Church International in Mt. Juliet.
A woman Bennett admires is Jerry Bates. “Jerry was a mentor to me when I came out of the classroom and began working in professional development with teachers. She encouraged and guided me in a field that was new to me. Most of all she gave me the confidence I needed to pursue another avenue in education that I’ve dearly loved for 20 years. She helped me through struggles in education, showed me how to embrace obstacles and pursue hard, but worthy, goals,” she added.
Her mother is another noteworthy lady she admires. “She was a homemaker her entire life, providing hand-sewn clothing for three girls and home-cooked meals on the table every day,” Bennett said. “She was a good Christian who raised her daughters to respect and honor others as well as your community.”