Donna Ogilvie said she enjoys her work as a Mammography Technologist at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital because it allows her to care for others.
“One of my most prized possessions is a small card that I received from a patient over 25 years ago that said, ‘Just a little thanks for saving my life.’ I carry that card in my wallet every day as a reminder of why I do what I do,” she said.
Ogilvie explained that when it comes to breast cancer, the earlier it is diagnosed, the more treatable it is.
“Many women think that they don’t need to have yearly mammograms if no one in their family has had breast cancer. The truth is, according to the American College of Radiology, 3 out of 4 women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history and are not considered high risk,” she said, adding that she is there to help alleviate anxiety throughout the process.
Ogilvie, originally from Cincinnati, has worked in the field of mammography for a long time and resides in Mt. Juliet. She attended Middle Tennessee State University and then graduated from Madison Hospital’s School of Radiologic Technology.
She went to work at the hospital in 1991, leaving for two years to work for a private practice in Mt. Juliet.
“In 2008, I returned to the hospital as the Lead Mammographer. After years in that role, I wanted to get back to just caring for patients,” she said.
Ogilvie and her husband, George, have been married for 40 years. Their family includes daughter, Rachel (Jonathan) Drake; and son, Adam (Meaghan); and grandchildren: Emersyn, 9; Finley, 4; June, 2; and Griffin, six months.
Ogilvie enjoys cooking, baking and flower arranging.
The women she admires most are her mother, Evelyn Schunk, and mother-in-law, Betty Ann Ogilvie.
“My mother taught me the importance of family, honesty and to always treat others with kindness and respect,” she said. “My mother-in-law always put others first, stressed the importance of helping others and she had an amazing work ethic. These women helped mold me into the woman I am today and I’m so very thankful for both of them.”