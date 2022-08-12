WOW Ogilvie

Donna Ogilvie said she enjoys her work as a Mammography Technologist at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital because it allows her to care for others.

“One of my most prized possessions is a small card that I received from a patient over 25 years ago that said, ‘Just a little thanks for saving my life.’ I carry that card in my wallet every day as a reminder of why I do what I do,” she said.

