WOW-green

Elizabeth Green will celebrate her 90th birthday this month; however, based on her lengthy list of community endeavors, it would be safe to say age hasn’t slowed her down. “God is good,” Green said.

To start, Green is the secretary of Immanuel Baptist Church’s Golden Gems, a group of senior adults who meet and dine monthly; secretary and treasurer for IBC Women on a Mission; a member of PHOEBE Connections; a Sunday school teacher for kindergarten and first graders; and a volunteer for Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, sewing and stuffing teddy bears for young patients.

Tags

Recommended for you