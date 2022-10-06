Elizabeth Green will celebrate her 90th birthday this month; however, based on her lengthy list of community endeavors, it would be safe to say age hasn’t slowed her down. “God is good,” Green said.
To start, Green is the secretary of Immanuel Baptist Church’s Golden Gems, a group of senior adults who meet and dine monthly; secretary and treasurer for IBC Women on a Mission; a member of PHOEBE Connections; a Sunday school teacher for kindergarten and first graders; and a volunteer for Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, sewing and stuffing teddy bears for young patients.
She has been a member at Immanuel for over three decades.
Green has lived in Wilson County since the age of 13. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1951. Her job history includes 18 years at Brandley Candy, then work as sales auditor and receptionist at Johnson’s Dairy.
In 1952, she married Foster Green and they had two children: Regina Green Robinson, who taught in Wilson County Schools for 41 years; and Ronald Green, who worked as an assistant manager for KMart in Florida.
“My husband and son passed away 23 years ago and my daughter passed away a year ago in March,” Green said.
Their legacy lives on in her grandchildren: Tiffany (Justin) Harris, Samantha (Sue) Robinson and Caroline (Winston) Davis; and six great-grandchildren: Matilda, Miles and Micah Harris and Fulton, Oswald and Charlotte Regina Davis.
Green named her mother, the late Christine Edwards, as a woman she admires. “She worked hard raising seven children and oftentimes going to the field to help my daddy work the tobacco or corn crop and we always had a bountiful garden. I learned how to cook by watching and helping her with the babies since I was first born,” said Green, who had six younger brothers. “I really miss my mother who passed away in 1968, as well as my dad 21 days later.”
She also listed Sue Johnson, who employed her at Johnson’s Dairy.
“She treated employees with utmost respect,” Green explained. “She was one of the kindest ladies I have ever met and I treasure the time I worked for her.”