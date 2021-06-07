Woman of Wilson: Elizabeth Turner

Wilson County educator Elizabeth Turner is also the co-owner of Shop Springs Creamery.
Shop Springs Creamery is located on Sparta Pike and is frequently serving ice cream treats and more. Turner opened the business in November 2019.
“My husband, Jeffrey Turner, has wanted to process milk since he was in high school. After years of planning, we began construction of the creamery in the summer of 2019,” she said. “I teach during the day and manage the business in the evenings and on the weekends. My main responsibilities at the creamery include making ice cream, bookkeeping, inventory, social media and training and managing my employees. My husband processes all of the milk that we sell.”
Turner was raised on a dairy farm in Michigan. She attended Michigan State University, then earned her master’s degree from Colorado State University.
She and Jeffrey met in 2008 at a national leadership conference for State Future Farmers of America Officers. He was serving as a state FFA officer for Tennessee and she was serving as an officer for Michigan.
“We didn’t start dating until years later though, as we lived over 500 miles apart,” she explained.
She moved to Wilson County in 2015 and is teaching eighth grade science at Carroll-Oakland School.
Turner sasid she enjoys being with her family, gardening and cooking. She is mom to 2-year-old daughter, Evelyn Claire.
She is a member and secretary of Wilson County Young Farmers and Ranchers and worships at Shop Springs Baptist Church.
The woman she admires most is her mother, Mary Krhovsky.
“She has taught me to always trust God’s plan and to pray daily. Her qualities that I most admire are her strong work ethic and her faith,” she shared. “She always taught us the importance of an education and motivated my siblings and I to set big goals for ourselves.”
To nominate someone for the weekly Woman of Wilson feature, email sabrinalgarrett@gmail.com.