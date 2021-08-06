Emily Adkisson just finished her third year as an assistant principal at Watertown High School.
“I love that I have a story and a memory with every student that walks across the stage at graduation. I enjoy getting to walk into various classrooms daily and see the magic of learning take place for a student and teacher. I also love seeing the progress that results when a teacher or staff member goes the extra mile to intervene on behalf of students, especially at-risk students,” Adkisson explained. “Knowing that my words and actions can influence the lives of students either negatively or positively both humbles and excites me.”
Adkisson holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education — English, with a minor in business from Tennessee Tech; a master’s degree in teacher leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University; and an educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from Tennessee Tech.
“My first teaching job was at Macon County High School in Lafayette, where I taught ninth through 12th grade English. After three years there, I was hired to teach ninth and 10th grade English at Watertown High,” she said.
Adkisson said that after her first daughter was born in 2012, she accepted a 6-12 grade Literacy Coach Position at Wilson County Schools Central Office.
Prior to being named assistant principal of WHS, Adkisson was welcomed back to the school as an instructional coach in 2016.
She has been married to Derek for 16 years. They have two daughters, Anna Kate, 9, and Addie, 7.
“We met at Tennessee Tech and we both graduated from college and then got married on the same day,” she said.
They are members of The Bridge Fellowship in Lebanon where they serve as life group leaders. Adkisson enjoys reading, being with family and friends on the lake and attending WHS sporting and school events.
Adkisson named her mother as a woman she admires.
“She is the most hospitable and selfless person I know,” she said. “She instilled in me a desire of excellence in all I do and to pursue my dreams.”
Professionally, she named Dr. Kate Burgun, of Wilson County Schools. “Her ability to problem-solve and think forwardly is top notch. She models for me how a woman in a leadership position can have a myriad of roles and responsibilities, and yet have a servant-leadership attitude.”