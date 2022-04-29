White

Gale White has been employed by TRW in Lebanon for over 40 years. She started with the company in 1976.

White said the best part of her job is “talking and working with customers and traveling to different locations,” she explained.

She is the wife of James White. She has three children: Keianda Grime, Jamesia Hamer and Madalynne Head; and grandchildren, Keianthony Conner, Romete Hamer, Christlynn Hamer and Kentynn Head.

White enjoys walking, traveling and working at her church, Heaven’s View Baptist. She was a member of Leadership Wilson Class of 2015.

She named Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite as one of the ladies she admires most, along with her “children, some dear cousins and friends.”

“They all were there for me when I needed them,” White said. “I can call them anytime day or night.”

