Gayle Hibbert was named the Director of Marketing for the Farm Bureau Expo Center in 2020. Hibbert, who is a board member of Habitat for Humanity in Wilson County and Leadership Wilson Class of 2022, said being selected for that position was both a blessing and incredible opportunity.
“I have worked in marketing, administrative and business development roles my entire career,” she said. “My goal is to build the Expo Events and Services to its full potential with the incredible support of the Expo team, Ag Committee, county commissioners, (and) our county mayor for our community to enjoy and benefit from for years to come.”
Hibbert received a degree in communications and marketing from the University of Colorado — Colorado Springs with summa cum laude honors, as well as being a member of Lambda Pi Eta.
Hibbert was born in El Centro, Calif., and raised in Battle Ground, Wash. She relocated to Tennessee in 1997. She has served as a volunteer and on the boards of the March of Dimes, American Heart Association, United Way, Pencil Foundation and CABLE.
She has three adult children and numerous grandchildren: Wade and Brandy Hellemn; Ryan and Brooke Hellemn, with Emery and Everett; and Ginny Hellemn with son, Kolby.
“I am beyond grateful for the fact that all my kids and grandchildren reside in the area,” Hibbert shared. “As an only child, I am additionally blessed to have my parents live two miles from me in Lebanon. It brings me joy to have my entire family close to create memories for years to come, while enjoying all that our Wilson County home has to offer.”
Hibbert enjoys baking and sewing. She also has two English creme retrievers, Harper and Riley.
Hibbert named several women who have impacted her life, beginning with her mother.
“My mother, Pat Kolby, has always encouraged me to give generously and help others when you can,” she said, before adding her grandmother, Marie Summers, to the list for teaching her grit and grace.
One of Hibbert’s best friends Alyson Godwin, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer, but set “a beautiful example of continuing to give to others during her battle, leaving a legacy of love and giving for all.”
Finally, Hibbert named author Brené Brown for teaching the value of “owning our own story and loving ourselves through that process.”