Ginny Shipp has been a kindergarten teacher for a decade. The career choice was easy for her. As the daughter of an educator, Shipp said she grew up in her mom’s classroom.
“She worked hard for her students,” Shipp said. “I always loved playing school in her classroom.”
Shipp was raised in Alabama and graduated from Lamar County High School. She earned a degree in elementary education from Freed-Hardeman University and took speech and language courses at the University of Alabama.
“During college, we would attend CMA Fest and other events in Nashville. I loved the city and knew I wanted to live here,” she said.
“With teaching kindergarten, they come to school needing to learn lots of basic skills, as well as, needing reading and writing skills. It is not always easy, but when I see their little faces light up when they realize they read a word for the first time — it makes it all worth it,” she said of her students at Sam Houston Elementary.
“I love kindergarten, because they grow, developmentally and academically, so much in one year. They are the most loving age and so fun.”
Shipp also does hair for special events and works for MHB Beauty. She is married to Taylor Shipp of Lebanon.
“We moved here when we got married,” Shipp said. “He is such a hard worker, loves deer hunting and farming, and is the best daddy and husband I could ever imagine.”
The couple has two children: Montgomery and Trooper. They are members of College Hills Church of Christ.
She named her mom, Becky Morton, as the woman she admires most.
“She’s always been a hard worker and had a servant heart. She wants to be behind the scenes and never in the spotlight. She would do anything for me or anyone she meets that needs help,” Shipp said. “She’s always taking meals to people and volunteering to help at her church. Before I had kids, she would come help me in my classroom. Now, She takes care of our kids when I’m working. I’m very blessed and grateful to have her! I believe ‘Grammy’ is now her favorite title.”