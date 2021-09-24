Heather Tryon is a program director with Wilson County Court Appointed Special Advocates. Her role is to support volunteers who work with children and the families they are appointed to serve.
“I started (with CASA) in 2016 as a volunteer. I am a social worker by training, but at that time, was a stay-at-home mom. I wanted to serve the community in some way and using my professional skills seemed a good way to do it,” she said “CASA was a perfect fit for me. When one of the program directors retired at the end of January 2021, I was delighted to be hired.”
Tryon came to Wilson County in 2014 when her husband’s job was transferred to Nashville. She is originally from Hampden, Me.
“We went looking for a community that felt like the right fit for our family and Wilson County was the place,” she said.
Tryon and her husband, Pete, married in October 2008.
“We met via the internet — eHarmony, to be specific,” she said. “The funny thing is that in his group of six college friends, half of them met partners through the same website and went on to marry. They are still married today.”
They have two kids: Nathan, 11, and Sam, 9.
Tryon enjoys hiking, camping, puzzles and quilting. She is very involved in Scouts BSA.
“I am the activities coordinator and a den leader for Pack 153 at Mt. Juliet Elementary, where Sam is a Webelos. I love the Cub Scout program and the skills and values that it teaches the scouts. Nathan crossed over to Troop 911 in the spring of this year, so I have been getting familiar with the Scouts BSA program and I have to admit that I love it even more,” she said.
Tryon named several women who have impacted her life, beginning with her mother. “Throughout her life, my mother has spent both her professional and personal life serving others around her, especially vulnerable populations such as children and people with major mental illness. She modeled a way of being that honored the humanity and worth of each and every person, no matter how much they were struggling,” Tryon said. “I also find myself inspired by women who created significant changes in the way services are provided to vulnerable populations – Dorothea Dix, advocated in the 1800s for improved care for the mentally ill; Jane Addams, founder of the Hull House in 1889, was one of the pioneers of modern day social work; Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Pearl S. Buck in the mid-1900s advocated for improved education and opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities; and civil rights activist Diane Nash. The hurdles they faced in the work they did are far, far larger than the ones that I run into every day, but their work is an inspiration to me.”