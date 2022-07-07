Holly Ashley is quite accomplished but gives all the credit to God.
Born and raised in Arizona, Ashley graduated from Grand Canyon University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and also holds a master’s degree in forensic psychology.
Today she works as the Vice President and Executive Director of Cross Strength Ministries where she focuses on the domestic violence ministry.
She shared the most rewarding part of her work is “helping others discover Redemption through the blood of Christ Jesus whereby they are restored to a right relationship with God – and that is where the recovery begins”
Ashley is married to the “Pastor of Pump” David Ashley.
“My husband is an ordained pastor but holds no pulpit. David holds an MA in Apologetics and a Master of Divinity. He is a street preacher and an evangelist. We are devout Christians and although we do not hold a membership at a church, we have been visiting many in the area. Currently, that would be Music City,” she explained.
Their path to marriage was not simple. The couple met three decades ago in their 20s when his best friend was dating her best friend. Their first meeting was at a volleyball game, and they got engaged three years later; however, things did not go according to plan.
“Through God’s redemptive grace, he crossed our paths 10 years ago and I prayed for another opportunity and promised not to blow it,” she said. “It was granted.”
Ashley has two children: Brandon, 31, and Jordyn 28; two stepchildren: Hunter, 24, and Lucas, 19; and one granddaughter, Karsyn, 9.
Ashley enjoys being outside, working in the yard and building things.
She named Mary, mother of Jesus; and her own mother, as women she admires most.
“My mom worked through some major difficulties but never saw herself as a victim. She was also a brilliant businesswoman,” Ashley said. “Mary was the woman I believe we should all strive to become. When the angel first appeared and informed her of the plans of God, she never wavered. She didn’t even question it- her response was the epitome of faith.”