Hortense Love was born and raised in Lebanon and attended Market Street Elementary School. After graduating from Wilson County High School at 17, Love was presented with an exciting athletic opportunity.
An owner of a women’s professional basketball team asked if she and Johnie Jennings would come play for a team he was starting called the Harlem Queens. The Harlem Queens were to be a female version of the famed Harlem Globetrotters.
“Our parents agreed to let us go,” she recalled. “We traveled to about 11 different states and played against men’s civic organizations, Air Force bases and other travel teams. Though short lived it is an experience we will remember for the rest of our lives.”
Love was a longtime employee at Nissan. After retiring from that company, she went to school at the Tennessee Technology Center at Murfreesboro. She graduated in 2004 and was a member of the National Honor Society. In 2005 she went back to work at the school’s bookstore. She currently works at the bookstore at Motlow College in Smyrna.
“I enjoy working with the students and parents, to get them what they need, whether it is books, supplies, or information to help further their education,” she said.
Love is a lifelong member of Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church, where she serves as a choir member, trustee, member of the United Methodist Women and the Older Adult Ministry.
“I enjoy cooking and baking, so I also work in the kitchen,” Love added. “I love the Lord and I love my church.”
Love is a member of WCCL Senior Citizens, Wilson County Concerned Citizens for Veterans, American Legion Auxiliary and the Lebanon Senior Citizens.
She and husband, Exon L. Love, have been married 47 years and have six children: Brian, Reggie, Dawn, Montez, Leon and Latia; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Love named her mother, Myrtle “Sis” Davis, as her greatest inspiration.
“My mother and my father, Carfield ‘Deet” Davis,’ worked very hard to raise their nine children. My mother went back to cosmetology school while taking care of seven children. She became a beautician, took care of her family and worked diligently at church,” she said. “Thank God she instilled her work ethic and love of people in us, but more than that, we have her faith in God.”