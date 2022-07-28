WOW-love

Hortense Love was born and raised in Lebanon and attended Market Street Elementary School. After graduating from Wilson County High School at 17, Love was presented with an exciting athletic opportunity.

An owner of a women’s professional basketball team asked if she and Johnie Jennings would come play for a team he was starting called the Harlem Queens. The Harlem Queens were to be a female version of the famed Harlem Globetrotters.

