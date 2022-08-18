Ankney

Jennifer Ankney was recently named principal of Wilson Central High School after serving as an assistant principal for the past four years. The promotion will allow Ankney to continue the calling that led her to enter the field of education in the first place: Helping others reach their potential.

Ankney, originally from Oxford, Pa., thought she might become a journalist; however, during college she changed her mind — and her major — because of her love for learning and children.

