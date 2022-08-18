Jennifer Ankney was recently named principal of Wilson Central High School after serving as an assistant principal for the past four years. The promotion will allow Ankney to continue the calling that led her to enter the field of education in the first place: Helping others reach their potential.
Ankney, originally from Oxford, Pa., thought she might become a journalist; however, during college she changed her mind — and her major — because of her love for learning and children.
“I can remember making my little brother be my student and pretending to be his teacher when we were growing up. I used our bedroom door as the chalkboard,” she recalled.
Today, she holds a bachelor’s degree in PreK- 6 Elementary Education from Penn State University; a K-12 special education endorsement from Middle Tennessee State University; and a master’s degree, Educational Specialist Degree, and a Doctorate from Carson-Newman University.
Ankney taught preschool special education in Virginia for two years and at Smith County Middle School for three years. She moved to Wilson County Schools, teaching at MJMS for three years and serving as an instructional coach for two years at West Wilson Middle School, Carroll Oakland and Tuckers Crossroads.
Ankney and her husband, Jerry, have been married for 11 years. The two connected through their love of bluegrass music. They have two children: Jerry Michael Jr., 10; and Jamison Murphy, 7. Both of her children attend Rutland Elementary and are involved in a number of activities.
Her other hobbies include traveling with family in the summer to the beach and bluegrass festivals and being an active member of the Middle Tennessee Nashville Penn Staters alumni group.
The woman she admires most is her mother.
“Growing up, we didn’t have a lot of money. A lot of people don’t know that about me, but I lived in a trailer growing up, and it was hard for my parents to make ends meet. We didn’t eat out much at restaurants and ate from our garden a lot,” she explained.
“I knew I wanted a better life for myself and my future family, so my parents helped me get to college. They helped where they could. They would have supported me no matter what I decided to do, but I am forever grateful that they taught me to root for the underdog, always sit with the lonely kid at the lunch table, and how to work hard because it pays off.”