Educator Jennifer Fryer has been with Wilson County Schools for nearly three decades. Fryer earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Tennessee Tech University in 1992 and spent 22 years as a fourth grade teacher at Southside Elementary in Lebanon.
For the last seven years, Fryer has served as the school’s reading and math intervention teacher.
“The most rewarding part of my job is being able to discover and unlock the key to a child’s learning style. I absolutely love getting to work with all grade levels and love to help strengthen their skill gaps in reading and math,” she said. “I also really enjoy being the ‘old’ teacher at Southside for the past 29 years and getting to work with multiple generations of students.”
Fryer is an FCA facilitator for both elementary and middle school students.
Her husband, Chris, is an educator as well as a basketball coach. The couple, who both graduated from Mt. Juliet High School, met through a mutual friend in 1987.
“He had the biggest smile with the friendliest brown eyes and had me at, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ We dated my senior year through our college years and eloped in December 1991 right after Chris graduated from MTSU,” she explained. “I still had one semester left at TTU and we lived in Cookeville in the married dorms while I finished my student teaching. Here we are, 30 years later, and have spent our whole lives raising a family and teaching in Wilson County Schools.”
They have three sons. Their oldest son, Cameron, and his wife, Kelsey, have blessed them with two grandchildren: Scott, 3; and Jane, 10 months. Their middle son, Jordan, is 23; and their youngest son, Ian, 18, recently graduated from high school.
When Fryer isn’t working, she loves being with her grandchildren, working in the garden, and reading. She is a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. The woman she admires most is longtime guidance counselor Linda Crutcher.
“What I most treasure about Linda is the way she taught me to always build positive relationships with my students. ‘Kids don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,’ ‘Make lemonade out of lemons,’ and ‘You can be bitter or better,’ were just a few of her favorite quotes she often reminded us of. Linda always put our students first and taught us to get to know their stories. She loved everyone in our building like Jesus would and was a bright shining light every single day. I am so thankful to have been mentored and influenced by Linda Crutcher.”