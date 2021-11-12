Jessica Shaffer and her best friend are the minds behind the blog Two Tall Moms.
“We wanted a place for women, and more specifically, moms to come together. Whether they needed a little motivation, a ‘you’re not alone’ or just the latest fashion trends — we wanted to be their go-to,” she said. “Second, because we love this community and we felt like Wilson County needed a platform to promote all of the local shops and happenings and their owners.”
Shaffer, originally from Orlando, Fla., is a devoted wife and mother. Her husband, Kyle, co-owns Town Square Social restaurant on the Lebanon Square. The couple met while working downtown and are parents to Finnley and Hayes.
Shaffer enjoys being with family and friends and watching football. She is a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon.
Shaffer named many women she admires.
“My mom, my stepmom, my mother-in-law, my girlfriends that are moms, the random mothers that I pass in the store, holding one baby, pushing another and getting it all done,” she said. “The moms that seem to have it all together and the ones that openly admit that they don’t. The women that hope and pray every night to be a mom.”
She said that women are amazing.
“It is incredible to me that these women put their own needs on the back burner, on a daily basis, for their families. How they keep track of schedules, activities and obligations,” Shaffer said. “I’m amazed every day to see what they are capable of, and I feel honored to have so many of them surrounding me, teaching me, guiding and supporting me.”