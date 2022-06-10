Kara Fitzgerald has spent the last 11 years of her career working for the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants. In April 2021 she was named President and CEO of the organization.
“The TSCPA is the statewide professional association for CPAs in Tennessee. With 10,000 members, I have the honor of getting to work with some of the best and brightest CPAs across the state. Since the pandemic, the most rewarding part of my job has been how the organization has pivoted to meet the needs of our members during extremely challenging times,” she said. “We have changed how we provide our members with news and information, how we offer educational opportunities, and have ensured that our strategic plan supports the success of our members long into the future. Another extremely rewarding part of my job is getting to share information about the CPA profession with students. Whether I am talking to middle school, high school, or college students, I love being able to share the opportunities that a career in accounting can provide and dispel some of the stereotypes about accounting.”
Fitzgerald is a Mt. Juliet High School alumna and attended Tennessee Tech University. She lives in Mt. Juliet with her husband of 21 years, Kevin, and their family.
“My husband is a former collegiate strength and conditioning coach, which brought him to Nashville to coach at Vanderbilt,” she said. “We met while out with friends.”
They have two children: McKenzie, 17; and Ryan James, 14. Both attend Mt. Juliet High School. They also have an English Bulldog named Winnie.
In her spare time, Fitzgerald can be found cheering on her kids at their activities.
“We spend a lot of time at the baseball field and at dance competitions and there is truly nothing I enjoy more,” she shared.
They are members of Saint Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory and Cedar Creek Yacht Club in Mt. Juliet. Professionally, she is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Society of Association Executives.
Fitzgerald named her grandmother, Evelyn Scarlett, and her mother, Christy Ladas, as the two ladies she admires most.
“My grandmother married at the age of 16 and never finished high school. She worked her entire life while raising two children and she retired from Texas Boot Factory. She was an incredibly hard worker but also fiercely devoted to her family. It was very important to her to stay connected with family members, even those across the country,” she said. “She instilled this importance of family in my mother who has continued my grandmother’s legacy of maintaining a connection with family despite distance or time. They both faithfully put their families above all else and instilled in me the importance of my roots.”