Karen Bingham is an elementary school librarian in Wilson County Schools.
Bingham, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree from Simmons University, said there are many things she loves about her job.
“It’s the many small rewards that come from interacting with my students — seeing the kids grow from K through fifth grade, helping them find a love of reading or that just right book, seeing them get excited when they master a skill or find success in a project, watching them learn how to be kind and communicate appropriately when things don’t go their way and being there for a student when they need you,” she said.
Bingham is from Missoula, Mont. Love brought her to Wilson County.
“I met my now-husband through his brother while I was living in Massachusetts,” she said. “I was in a play that my husband’s brother wrote and produced in Acton, Mass. Eventually he and his wife decided that I really needed to meet his brother, Daniel Nanto, who was living in Mt. Juliet.”
After a brief introduction via email the pair corresponded for six weeks, visited each other twice and eloped to the Wilson County Courthouse three months after that first introduction.
She noted that they were married by a judge wearing a New York Yankees ring.
“The Red Sox and Yankees are archrivals. Having lived in Massachusetts for almost seven years, I am a die-hard Red Sox fan. I asked the judge if he would be willing to take off his ring in order to marry us,” she said. “To his credit, he started taking it off and saying, ‘Well, it is your wedding.’ I laughed, thanked him and told him he could keep it on. He was a good sport.”
The couple attend the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Lebanon. Together, they have five children and two granddaughters.
Bingham enjoys baking, sewing, reading mysteries, singing, dancing, kayaking, Pilates and learning languages.
The woman she admires most is her mother.
“She is 83 and is still active mentally and physically. She loves to learn, try new things, help others, spend time with her family, improve her understanding of God and Jesus Christ, the scriptures and His gospel. Something that is, perhaps, the most impressive to me is her choice to never get offended by other people’s actions or words,” Bingham said. “She decided a long time ago it was a tremendous waste of time and energy to get offended even if someone was trying to offend you. I try to remember that.”
