Karen Moore serves as the Executive Director of Wilson County Emergency Communications 911.
She celebrated her 30th anniversary with the agency this month — 18 of those years as a call-taker and trainer, seven in GIS and now five years as director.
“I get great satisfaction in seeing my team of 911 call-takers being the best they can be on every 911 call. Seeing them use all the tools available and their training to help not only the callers but the agencies we serve,” she said.
Moore added that becoming the first director at Wilson County 911 to earn the Emergency Number Professional Certification) is something that makes her proud.
Moore, who was born in Nashville, attended Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon from 1976 until graduation in 1980.
She has been married to Gary Moore for 38 years. They have two adult children, Mandy Randkin and Quinten Moore; and one granddaughter, Kaylee Rankin.
She enjoys vegetable gardening and traveling to Panama City Beach.
Moore is on the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board Financial and Operational Committees and National Emergency Number Association work groups.
She named several women who have inspired her throughout life — her grandmothers and her mother.
“These women taught me how to be independent, honest, driven, courageous and that only yourself can stop you from making a difference,” Moore said.