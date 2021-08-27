Katie Dillon works as an agronomist for R.C. Owen/ Gallatin Redrying and Storage Company. She called working in the agriculture industry her true passion.
Dillon was born and raised in the Tuckers Crossroads community of Lebanon. She is a graduate of Tennessee Tech University, where she obtained a bachelor’s of science degree in agriculture. She earned another bachelor’s of science degree in biology with a minor is chemistry at Tennessee State University.
Dillon is currently finishing her last semester at Middle Tennessee State University for a bachelor’s of science degree in plant and soil science.
Dillon also serves as a Real Estate Agent with Agee and Johnson Realty and Auction and is a member of Tennessee Realtors, Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
She is the wife of pilot Miles Dillon.
“We reunited in Lebanon after we each graduated college, knowing it was meant to be. I liked his tractors, and he liked my cows, so we decided to get married. We have now been married four years and have one son, Tucker, who is the biggest blessing and accomplishment in life for us both,” she said.
The Dillon family owns and operates a Purebred Registered Dexter Herd for the purpose of meat, cow/calf and “hopefully a 4-H/FFA project for our son.” They enjoy collecting antique tractors too.
Dillon attends Pathways Fellowship Church. She is on the Wilson County/State Fair Board as Chairman and Founder of the Celebrating Lovely Pageant. She is a member of the Soil Science Society of America, American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and on the board of the Good Agriculture Practices Organization.
Dillon named her mother, Lisa Dickson, and her granny, as two women she admires.
“Both women are special to me in so many ways, who have inspired me to be a leader, mother, friend and wife, just like my grandmother was and mom still is,” she said. “I had two best friends the day I came into this world. Always by my side through the good and the bad … These women taught me so many things in life from canning produce, baking pies, shooting guns, raising livestock, playing cards and painting nails. They taught me to love deeply, be mindful and respectful, and to live with no regrets.”