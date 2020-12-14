Life is sweet for Kelly Chandler.
She works by-day at Wildberry Café in Lebanon and after hours creates sugary concoctions under her own brand, pollysparrowbakes.
“I am a pastry chef and I grew up working in my mother’s restaurants and went on from there to becoming an executive pastry chef for top restaurants in Tampa,” Chandler explained. “I started pollysparrowbakes a few years ago because I really missed baking for people.”
Currently, she operates from the Wildberry storefront and takes orders online for treats.
“It is a fabulous place and we make everything from scratch. I make all types of cakes, wedding cakes, cupcakes, cookies, pies, pastries and candies,” Chandler said. “My cakes are fun and vibrant with lots of color and personality.”
The most rewarding part of baking is making new friends.
“Knowing that I get to be a small part of someone’s celebration just makes me so happy,” Chandler said. “When I was a kid, I always looked forward to my birthday cake. I can still remember all of them. I always hope my cakes will be a happy memory for someone years later.”
She hopes to inspire her 10-year-old daughter, Lily, and show her that with hard work anything can be achieved.
Chandler’s unique business name has a special meaning. “Polly” was a nickname given to her by her grandfather and the sparrow is because it is often believed that seeing one is someone who has passed on coming back to say, “Hello.” The name is in remembrance of him.
Chandler loves to spend time with her daughter and their pets. She also loves painting, listening to music and gardening.
Chandler named her mother, Rita, as a person she greatly admires, crediting her with instilling a great work ethic.
“Watching her my whole life has brought me incredible knowledge,” she said. “The women I admire most are all of them — the mothers, the friends, the small business owners, the teachers — all of them.”
Chandler said that she is grateful for all of the support she’s received in Wilson County.
Follow her on Instagram @pollysparrowbakes.