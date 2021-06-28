Kelly McGuire is the Human Resources Business Partner at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She holds a master’s degree in employment law and has spent the last 15 years in human resources roles in healthcare. She started in Lebanon almost eight years ago as the assistant director of human resources at University Medical Center.
“One of the most rewarding parts of the day is seeing the amazing things our frontline heroes do on a daily basis,” she said. “This team has been a blessing to work with during COVID.”
McGuire enjoys running. She is a five-time Boston Marathon qualifier and loves marathons and ultramarathons. Currently, she is participating in the Great Virtual Race Across Tennessee with a goal of completing 650 miles in 100 days.
McGuire, a resident of Mt. Juliet, has been married to her husband, Ben, for six years. The couple met while participating in Team in Training — a part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s running fundraising program. They were both team captains with the Nashville chapter of the organization.
She said there are four children in their “Brady Bunch” — Spencer, 29; Austin, 19, Makenna, 19, and Emma, 14. Spencer and his wife, Meghan, have one son, Crawford, 6.
McGuire is a member of the Mt. Juliet Flyers Running Club and a member of the National Chapter of the society for Human Resource Managers.
She named Dolly Parton as a woman she admires.
“Dolly is not afraid to be who she is. She lives life on her own terms and uses her fame for good,” she said. “She sets an amazing example to all of us on how to treat the world with empathy and to give back whenever possible.”
