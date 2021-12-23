Laurie DiCicco called her role as Kids Ministry Director at the Journey Church a blessing.
“I love what I get to do every day,” she said. “To be used by God in the children’s lives, helping them find Christ and have a relationship with him, connecting with their parents is the true blessing.”
DiCicco, who also co-owns Action Awnings and Signs with her husband, has attended The Journey since the fall of 2008. The following year, she began to serve in the Kids Ministry.
“Shortly after that, I was running the Kids Ministry as a volunteer, while working at our sign shop and running two restaurants — DiCicco’s Pizzeria and Franks & Patties. I love structure and saw the need for both the kids who came to children’s classes and for the other volunteers serving the families attending our church services,” she explained. “I just jumped in and started leading.”
She was named director in March of 2017.
DiCicco is originally from Illinois. Her move to Tennessee came from a job transfer for her husband, Jim DiCicco Sr.
The couple, former high school sweethearts who married Jan. 4, 1986, relocated to Lebanon with her youngest brother, who they raised, and two small children in 1994.
“My husband transferred to a job in Murfreesboro. His family lived in Lebanon so that made the move a little easier for us. We lived with his parents and siblings for six months while we made the transition and found a home,” she said.
Today their family has grown. “We have four adult children,” DiCicco said. “Two are married to our kids — Jim and Cara DiCicco and Jaclyn and Spencer Thompson.”
They also have five granddaughters: Savanna, 11; Jemma Kate, 8; Hayden, 11; Blaike, 5; and Lakelyn, 3. DiCicco called their grandchildren “our world.”
The woman she most admires is Anne Frank.
“Anne was an honest young lady who portrayed a lot of emotion, passion, love, and strength, during one of the most difficult times in her life. She showed strength even though she had fears, whether they were known to her or not,” she shared. “I want to be a woman known for strength yet is compassionate, loving but not compromising in this ever-changing world; even if it’s with only one person at a time. I want to be known as a woman who helped change the world for good; pointing the world back to Christ.”