Lebanon native and resident Lisa Carver recently obtained her real estate license and assists her son, Brandon, in The Carver Group — Nashville Real Estate Experts.
“Real estate is giving me the opportunity to work with my son, as well as make people happy when I am able to either sell their home or help them find another home,” she explained, noting that isn’t her only occupation.
Many folks will recognize Carver from Carver’s Family Fun Center — the skating rink she owned and operated with her husband in the 1990s and early 2000s. She also works part-time for Probate Court and has an in-home monogramming business called Yellow Ribbon House of Monograms. She’s passionate about all of these roles because she loves working with others.
“It brings me great pleasure to help folks and make them happy. It is very heartwarming to me to assist people going through the probate process and hopefully making it easier,” Carver said. “With monogramming, I love to see my customers’ reactions when they see their items personalized.”
Carver has been married for 39 years. She met her husband, Johnny, 42 years ago at JoAnn’s Ideal Cafe — a spot she went each morning before work at Baird & Hagan Attorneys at Law.
“Johnny was eating lunch when I came in on one of those days and he asked the owner who I was and how to contact me,” she recalled. “She gave him the office number, he called me, and we had our first date soon after.”
Johnny was an entertainer and the young couple traveled all over the country in a bus with his band. They continue their love of music today through Carver Class of Music at their church. Johnny teaches guitar and voice.
The Carvers have two cats, Koko and Blue. She enjoys baking, singing, and being involved in their church of 20 years, Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
There are several ladies Carver admires. “First and foremost, I admired my mama, Sue Rollins, for her hard work and spunkiness. Mama passed away in 2019,” she said. “Second to her, my best friend, Janet Jones. Janet is the kindest, and most giving and Godly person I have ever known. I strive to be more like her every day.”