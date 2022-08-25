Lori Grace Hargrove is in the business of selling produce and growing relationships.
A native of Lebanon, Hargrove graduated from Lebanon High School in 1993 and held several jobs before she and her husband decided to open a roadside stand. She was the manager of Salt & Pepper Christian Bookstores from 1993 to 2000.
In 2002, she went back to school for truck driving.
“I drove a truck cross-country for three years,” she said, noting that it was lonely, and she missed interacting with people the way she had through the bookstore. “I just wanted a place where I could love on people again.”
Hargrove and her husband, Steve, met online in June 2016 and married the following March.
“He told me once that when he was a young man, he worked for his uncle at a produce stand in Mt. Juliet named Countryside Produce,” she said. At this point, she had transitioned into medical coding and billing. Steve had worked as a nighttime security guard. Both were ready for a change.
In June 2000, Steve came home with an idea. John Everett had put his produce wagon on Carthage Highway up for sale.
“I thought he was joking,” she said, reluctantly agreeing to this new business venture. “We moved the wagon to our front highway right of way, put it under the most beautiful oak tree and opened it in August. Mr. Everett showed us how to get started. We decided to provide food from Amish and Mennonite farmers in Scottsville, Ky. It has been a huge learning experience over the past three seasons.”
Their hours of operation are Monday thru Friday, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. They are registered with USDA as a store, accepting cash, cards, apps and EBT — something that is important to Hargrove.
“We believe all people should be able to eat premium, fresh produce,” she explained.
She enjoys going to TPAC and keeping the scorebooks for the Walter J. Baird Middle School boys basketball team. She also loves to read.
The woman Hargrove admires most is her mother, Katie Owen.
“She has been by my side in every situation. She has taught me to not only love Jesus, but to truly trust Him. She is kindhearted, a peace maker, and a true servant of the Lord. She has loved me unconditionally and has always supported me. She’s been my biggest cheerleader and my best friend,” she shared. “ Whenever I’m down about something, she always says, ‘Have faith. God will take care of it. Now, put on your lipstick and smile.’”
Another special lady in her life is her stepmother, Gwendolyn Hayes Gill. Hargrove said that she is full of tough love and has taught her to work hard, be strong and never give up.