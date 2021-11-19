Some might say styling is in Maci Wilkerson Munoz’s genes. Munoz, who owns Salon Revive in Lebanon, said much of her inspiration comes from her mama and veteran cosmetologist, Kristi Wilkerson.
“My mom is the hardest worker I know. Being a hairstylist is a very rewarding job, but also hard,” she said. “Standing for hours on end, day after day — I’ve watched my mom do that for 28 years. I’ve learned so much from her — not only technique on how to color and cut hair, but also how important it is for me to build a lasting relationship with my clients. My mom has had many of the same clients my entire life and that speaks for itself.”
Munoz was raised in Mt. Juliet and graduated from Friendship Christian School in 2011. She attended Paul Mitchell The School in Murfreesboro.
“For as far back as I can remember I always wanted to be a cosmetologist,” she said. “From the very beginning of my cosmetology career my end goal was to open my own salon.”
In 2019, Munoz decided to pursue that dream. With the help of her husband, Josh, and her family, they began the buildout of Salon Revive in February 2020.
“COVID-19 hit right around the time that we were ready to open, and we were shut down for eight weeks,” she recalled. “As soon as those eight weeks were up, Salon Revive officially opened its doors on May 6.”
She and Josh have been married since May 11, 2019. The couple met through mutual friends. It didn’t hurt, during the buildout, that Josh owns his own plumbing business. Munoz called him a “jack of all trades.”
The couple has a French bulldog named Rowdey and are members of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Munoz enjoys classes at Hot Yoga Lebanon.
“I spend my summers on the lake or kayaking the river and once that is over — it is football time,” she said. “I love watching college and NFL, eating good food and spending time with my family and friends.”
She also loves music and collects vinyl records.
Munoz said she is proud that she was able to accomplish her dream and credited her loyal clients and six amazing booth rent stylists, including her mom, for their help.
“It has been one of the best decisions of my life,” she concluded.