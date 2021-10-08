Maggie Vandever knows a thing or two about motherhood and with the help of her best friend, Jessica Shaffer, turned that knowledge into a lifestyle blog and social media platform geared towards uplifting other mamas.
On Instagram, they are known as @Twotallmoms.
“There is a whole tribe of women out there on their own island in this season of life and motherhood and we want them to know we’re here too. We are using our platform to promote local charities, events and businesses, so follow along to stay in the know of all things Wilson County,” she said.
“It is so rewarding to be able to connect with our followers on a personal level and know that we are making an impact. It is so encouraging to see women supporting women and helping moms put the ‘me’ back in Mommy. Motherhood is hard enough, but it is way better when we do it together.”
Vandever, originally from Peachtree City, Ga., just outside of Atlanta, and her husband have two daughters: Mary Hyatt, 6; and Campbell, 3.
The couple met during her freshman year at Ole Miss and have been married for 10 years. They attend church at Lebanon First United Methodist.
Vandever helps coach their daughter’s soccer team for Wilson United.
The woman she admires most is her mom, Sharon Campbell.
“She was an eighth grade Georgia history teacher for 30 years. She was a dance and cheerleading coach at Lovejoy Middle and High School. It is incredible to think of all the lives she touched during her years of teaching and coaching,” Vandever said.
Her mother died in 2019 from breast cancer. Vandever called her mom an amazingly strong, loving and heroic woman.
“Now that I am in this season of motherhood, I would love to tell her more than ever that I get it,” she said. “I understand all the sacrifices, support and unconditional love she provided to me. I can only hope to be able to provide that to my girls.”