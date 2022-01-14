Mary Bauer hasn’t lived in Wilson County very long; however, the library assistant said she is exploring the area.
Bauer grew up outside of Huntsville, in the small town of Huntland, Ala.
“There are no red lights, no department stores and no grocery stores — only a bank branch and a Dollar General and a kindergarten thru 12th grade school,” she said. “It is a great place to live and to raise children.”
Bauer is the mother of two adult children. Her son is 38 and enrolled at Tulane Medical School. Her daughter, 35, is a registered nurse in an intensive care unit in Daytona Beach, Fla. She is also a grandmother to four.
Bauer was married for 42 years. Her husband passed away in 2017 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
It comes as no surprise that one of Bauer’s favorite hobbies is reading. At the Franklin County Library where she works, Bauer loves to see young people checking out books.
“Children get excited about coming to the library,” she said. “It is my wish that the experience in this small library leads to a lifelong love of reading and that the exposure to literature might produce a best-selling author in the future. I love recommending an author to a longtime reader and having that patron tell me how much they enjoyed my recommendations.”
She also loves crossword puzzles, painting with acrylics, cooking and immersing herself in her new community.
The person she admires most is her mother, who is now 84.
“She bore five children, losing two at birth. She raised three girls with patience and understanding. She was a stay-at-home mom … We didn’t have a lot of money, but we were the best dressed girls in school because mom made all of our clothes,” Bauer explained.
When her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Bauer’s mom took care of him.
“She still cooks, drives and does her shopping with a little help from her girls and a granddaughter,” Bauer said. “I will never be as strong as my mother, but it’s a goal I work on every day.”