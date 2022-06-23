Last year, Mattie Smith graduated from Friendship Christian School in Lebanon in the Top Ten of her class and ready to take on the world.
Today, she is entering her second year of college at Harding University in Searcy, Ark. majoring in exercise science with a premed concentration and minor in Spanish.
“My goal is to attend medical school,” she said, noting that her plans could always change. For the summer months, she is back home in Wilson County working for Kona Ica. “I’ve worked for Kona Ice since I was 15 and have enjoyed every second,” she said.
Before graduating high school, Smith was presented with a Governor’s Volunteer Star Award for Wilson County for accumulating over 200 service hours. She was a member of the Leadership Class at FCS, an invitation-only class which focuses on mission work for the underprivileged. She also has served meals to the homeless downtown.
She enjoys being with her friends, reading and watching movies.
The women she admires most are her mother, Shawnda Smith; grandmother, Carolyn Jarrett; and Claire Howard and Christine Sircy.
“My grandmother, Carolyn Jarrett, has taught me patience, kindness and gentleness,” she said. “With the recent passing of my grandfather, our entire family supported one another with my grandmother being the strongest of us all. Just watching her inspired me to love more and give all my worries to God.”