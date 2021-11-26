After marrying the love of her life, Melanie Maggart moved to Wilson County. Prior to that the Orlando, Fla., native lived in Murfreesboro.
“My father worked with the original engineering company that helped build Disney World. We moved to Murfreesboro when I was 4-years-old where I would eventually call it home until marrying the man of my dreams,” she said. Maggart and her husband, Tommy, will celebrate nine years of marriage this month.
Maggart is an employee of Beauty Boutique in Lebanon.
“For the last 15 years, I have worked onsite at the Nissan North America plant in Smyrna as an executive assistant; however, the last several months I have been transitioning out of my full-time job and into my current part-time position at Beauty Boutique,” she explained.
Because she is not originally from Lebanon, Maggart said working at a local business has helped her get to know more people.
Maggart enjoys traveling, Pilates at Sports Village Fitness, family game nights and visiting craft fairs.
She attends The Journey Church and loves to be with family — including “bonus children” Ethan, 21; Nicholas, 17; and Ella, 12.
The woman she admires most is her mother.
“My mother was a very strong, resilient person who always put the needs of others and her children first before her own,” she said. “She taught us to love unconditionally and to love God with all our heart. We all strive to be like someone — I hope to be half the person my mother was.”