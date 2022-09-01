It comes as no surprise that Hollywood, Calif., native Melody Myers, a physical therapist assistant by day would have a flair for music and the arts.
When she isn’t helping to rehabilitate patients at a nursing facility in South Nashville, Myers, a 2010 graduate of Wilson Central High School and now a resident of Mt. Juliet, spends her weekends as a Music City Princess. Through MCP, Disney princesses like Elsa and Belle can be hired for children’s birthday parties.
Myers, who holds a bachelor’s degree in music performance from Cumberland University, found her side gig as a princess on the internet.
“I have always loved performing and entertaining people,” she said. “I saw an ad on Facebook in 2018 that MCP was looking for an ‘Elsa’ for a birthday party and I reached out to the owner and have worked for MCP ever since … I love watching the little girls light up with joy when they see their favorite princess in real life.”
She obtained her PTA degree from Volunteer State Community College in 2019. As a PTA, Myers explained she enjoys watching the progress her patients, mostly in the geriatric population, make each day to become more comfortable, healthy and active.
Myers said she enjoys hanging out with her longtime love, EJ.
“He is my best friend and we do everything together,” she said.
The woman Myers said she admires most is her mother, Chris.
“She is the most caring, compassionate, strong, understanding and supportive woman I know. She is the only person in my life who has been there, literally, since my birth and has never abandoned me in any way, shape or form. She is always there when I need advice and guides me with amazing wisdom in all my challenges,” Myers explained.
“Not to mention we get along like peas and carrots and have so much fun each time we get together. I pray to the Lord that someday when I have children, I will be just like her in raising them as she has been the most influential and best mother I could’ve ever asked for.”