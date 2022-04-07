Nancy Mullis retired in 2018 after working as an educational assistant at Byars Dowdy Elementary for more than two decades.
“I have always loved children and dreamed of being a teacher,” said Mullis, who was born in Michigan. “My life didn’t take me in that direction, at first.”
Mullis taught children’s Bible classes at Highland Heights Church of Christ and coached an 8-under girls’ softball team at the LGSA from 1994 to 1999. When her youngest daughter began kindergarten in 1997, a job became open at Byars Dowdy as a part-time library aide.
“I began working there in January of 1998. My job transformed over the years, and I was able to have different types of interactions with the students. Reading to them was my favorite, but I also enjoyed one on one and group instruction. My main goal each day, as an example of Jesus’ love for children, I wanted them each to feel loved,” she said. “I went on to help coach the Byars Dowdy girls basketball team for a few years, which was another opportunity to mentor and build relationships.”
When she made the decision to leave her career, it was to allot more time to care for her parents.
“At this time, my husband’s declining health required me to transport him to and from many doctor appointments and care for him at home,” she said. Her husband, Lonnie “Arthur” Mullis Jr. passed away on July 2, 2021, from pancreatic cancer.
They would have celebrated their 41st anniversary on Oct. 10, 2021.
Their family includes children Lisa Mullis, a kindergarten teacher at Byars Dowdy; Amy Mullis, a patient care technician at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital; Anna Reeves, a second grade teacher at Jones Brummett Elementary; and Mark Reeves at Wilson Bank & Trust in Lebanon; and grandchildren, Ayla Reeves, 11; Knox Rhodes, 11; Berkleigh Rhodes, 9; Ledger Reeves, 3; and Archer Reeves, 1.
The woman she admires most is her mother, Elaine Porritt Sharrock.
“My mom raised five children. She has such love, kindness, and patience. I don’t think I have ever heard her complain,” she said.
Mullis also named her great-aunt, the late Alafair Sharrock Gaither, of Bedford County.
“When our family moved to Tennessee, she took us under her wing and loved us all unconditionally. She was very active in her church and community,” she said. “She set a perfect example of being a servant to others.”