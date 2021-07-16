Penny Thompson is a familiar face in the Lebanon Special School District, where she has worked in a number of roles since being hired in 1991.
Thompson has been a teacher, elementary school administrator and currently serves in the Central Office as Instructional Coordinator and Pre-K Director.
“The most rewarding part of my job is working with teachers and administrators to provide an excellent educational experience for all students,” she said.
Thompson holds four degrees in education: a bachelor’s degree from Belmont University; a master’s degree in administration and supervision and an educational specialist degree from Tennessee Tech; and a Ph.D. in literacy studies from Middle Tennessee State University.
She is a graduate of DeKalb County High School.
Thompson and her husband, David Thompson, will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary in July. They have two children: Megan Easterly (hair stylist at Local and Mane Salon in Lebanon) and Drew Thompson, a physical therapist in Chattanooga. Megan and her husband, Daniel, have two sons, Ezra and Judah.
Thompson enjoys painting, hand knitting and gardening. She is a member of Lascassas Baptist Church, where she and her husband are active with local and foreign missions.
The woman she admires most is her daughter.
“She is a friend to all and a blessing to many. She has a charismatic personality that draws other people to her. She has a huge servant’s heart for loving and helping other people, and is always ready to share herself and her life with anyone in need,” Thompson said. “In addition, she is an awesome mother and wife, and a very talented hair stylist.”