Longtime educator Rebecca Gwynn-Dixon is no stranger to helping others. In the 15 years she worked with Lebanon Special School District teaching at Walter J Baird and Winfree Bryant schools, Gwynn-Dixon touched many lives; however, she was eventually called to ministry.
“I left Winfree Bryant to work at Lebanon First United Methodist as the Director of Children’s and Family Ministries,” she explained. “During this time, I felt led to begin the process of becoming a minister. For the past six years while working with the families and children at our church, I also graduated from Vanderbilt Divinity School and have just recently become commissioned as a Deacon in the United Methodist Church.”
Gwynn-Dixon now serves as Pastor of Outreach and Pastoral Care.
“In this role I will work to connect our church and its members with our community. We will work to offer the light and love of Christ to our community and build relationships. Another role of my position as pastor is pastoral care. I will also offer care to those who need prayers and support,” she explained. “I look forward to building relationships and going out into our community to serve in a variety of ways and just loving people.”
Gwynn-Dixon is a native of Lebanon. She holds a degree in Elementary Education from Cumberland University, where she helped to start a chapter of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
She is married to Dave Dixon and has two children: Hugh, an upcoming senior at Lebanon High School, and Nola, who will be in second grade at Byars Dowdy.
Gwynn-Dixon named several women she admires.
“I come from a long line of passionate independent women who I believe paved the way for me. I grew up with two sisters and my parents always encouraged and pushed us,” she said. “My grandmothers on both sides were also independent, strong women. While I never met them, I learned about their strength through stories. Their passion and strength lived on through their daughters, my aunts and my mother. I have had an amazing cloud of witnesses. These women helped shape, encourage and push me.”
Finally, she credited the many strong mentors she had in her teaching career.
“These women not only were mentors, but also my friends,” she said. “It is a wonderful thing to have strong women surround you and support you. I have been lucky to have such amazing women in my life.”