Sha Tinsley has served as manager of the Sun Tan City in Lebanon for two years. She said she loves the job because it allows her to interact with clients.
“I have met so many amazing people over the last two years that have made each day fun and exciting. I look forward to going to work and talking to people, not only educating them about tanning, but also getting to know them and their family,” she said. “I have made some very good friends along the way.”
Tinsley is from Kansas City, Mo., where she met her husband and where her adult children still reside.
Tinsley said she met her husband, Billy, where he was the bass player for a band she hired to play at a restaurant she managed.
“I had a crush for sure. We ran into each other again two years later while he was playing an event and we started dating that evening,” she said. “A year later I married my amazing man and best friend.”
Their family includes children: Cassie Irvin, 34; Justin Boydston, 32; and Ashley Tinsley; and eight grandsons.
In her spare time, she enjoys traveling to visit her family and going on cruises.
“We look forward to the open ocean once a year,” Tinsley said.
She named her grandmother as a woman she greatly admires.
“She adopted me at (age) 5 and raised me with a good moral compass along with a good work ethic and to treat people with respect and kindness no matter how they treat you,” Tinsley added. “I also admire the women I work with. They work hard to make sure each other succeeds. Our (district manager) Brooke Martin, is our biggest cheerleader and mentor. She is always there to listen and give encouragement when the day isn’t going like we planned. My staff at Sun Tan City always has a smile and is ready to take on whatever challenge the day holds — we’re just like a very big family. My ASD Rebekkah Henson is my right hand … I’d be lost without her.”